Sourceless (STR) Price Reaches $0.0066

Sourceless (STR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Sourceless has a total market cap of $137.86 million and $53.59 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00013072 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00035104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00043043 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005592 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00020640 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00241107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00656644 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $612.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.