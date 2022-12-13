Sourceless (STR) Trading Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Sourceless has a market cap of $137.86 million and $53.56 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00013386 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00035070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00042931 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005572 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00020491 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00240861 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00656644 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $612.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.