Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Shares Down 4.2%

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.30 and last traded at $37.30. Approximately 226,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,734,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 286.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

