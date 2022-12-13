SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SBRKF remained flat at $14.65 during trading on Tuesday. 475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile
