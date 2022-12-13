SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBRKF remained flat at $14.65 during trading on Tuesday. 475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties, leasing, accounting, estate agency, payroll/HR, and securities trading services, as well as management and securities management services.

