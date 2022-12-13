SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,073,000 after buying an additional 5,281,068 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after buying an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,559,000 after buying an additional 1,934,984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,571,000 after buying an additional 572,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,617,000 after buying an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $45.88.

