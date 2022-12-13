SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Raised by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $619,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 752.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 285,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,140,000 after buying an additional 252,259 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 163.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,163,187,000 after buying an additional 53,414 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 47.7% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $169.14 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

