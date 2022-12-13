SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Holdings Reduced by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,082,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9,171.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,154 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after acquiring an additional 387,104 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 951,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,279,000 after acquiring an additional 237,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 211.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 805,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,947,000 after acquiring an additional 547,233 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.52. 21,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,433. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $31.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54.

