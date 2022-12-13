Spell Token (SPELL) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.35 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last week, Spell Token has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Spell Token token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Spell Token has a market cap of $67.35 million and $11.35 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Spell Token

Spell Token launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

