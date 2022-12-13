Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Spirit AeroSystems to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.92.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 4.3 %

SPR stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 89.53%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 23.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,108,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

