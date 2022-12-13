SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Down 3.5%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.99 and last traded at $23.11. Approximately 4,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 583,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush set a $45.00 price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 319.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 887.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

