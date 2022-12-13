Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of SPT opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.68 and a beta of 0.86. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $98.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 298,975 shares in the company, valued at $18,629,132.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,629,132.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $29,595.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,475,590.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,712 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,389. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 433.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.