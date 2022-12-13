SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Down 79.5% in November

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the November 15th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

SQI Diagnostics Stock Down 4.3 %

SQIDF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. 15,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,594. SQI Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. It also offers TOR-dx, a lung test, which enables the surgeon to assess the health of the donor's lung; and a COVID-19 at-home antibody test kit; the RALI-Dx, a COVID-19 severity triage lab test; and RALI-fast, a COVID-19 severity triage POC test.

