Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 2.5% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.80. The stock had a trading volume of 88,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,866. The company has a market capitalization of $117.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.28.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,340 shares of company stock worth $2,615,715 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

