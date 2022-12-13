Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.26.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.28.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,340 shares of company stock worth $2,615,715 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.