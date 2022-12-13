Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 152.5% from the November 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,034,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Starfleet Innotech Price Performance

OTCMKTS SFIO traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,127. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Starfleet Innotech has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

Get Starfleet Innotech alerts:

About Starfleet Innotech

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Starfleet Innotech Inc is an asset management company with a conglomerate of various companies focusing on three primary industries, namely food and beverage, real estate, and technology, which have a presence in New Zealand, Australia, and the Philippines. The company is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Starfleet Innotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starfleet Innotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.