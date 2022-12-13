Stargate Finance Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Stargate Finance has a total market capitalization of $52.42 million and $5.87 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stargate Finance has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00002220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

