Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $56,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,726 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on STWD. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

NYSE STWD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 52,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.48. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.56%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

