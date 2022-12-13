Status (SNT) Hits Market Cap of $81.05 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $81.05 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00012887 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00034888 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00042677 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005608 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00020472 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00241268 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02311562 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $4,235,179.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

