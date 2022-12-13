Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Trading 0.8% Higher

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.35. 15,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 64,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.68 million, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,570,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 58.1% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 23.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 64,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 12,011 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.