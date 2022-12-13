Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Trading 0.8% Higher

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.35. 15,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 64,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Sterling Bancorp Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.68 million, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10.
Institutional Trading of Sterling Bancorp
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,570,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 58.1% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 23.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 64,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 12,011 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sterling Bancorp
Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.
