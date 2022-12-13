StockNews.com Downgrades First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Sell

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 329,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,937. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.74. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $53.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $135.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.28 per share, with a total value of $181,804.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 898,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,969,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at $35,365,198.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,606 shares of company stock worth $378,745. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 882,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after acquiring an additional 603,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 376,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,054,000 after buying an additional 219,022 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 925,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,821,000 after buying an additional 167,739 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

