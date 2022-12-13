StockNews.com Downgrades United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Sell

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of UCBI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,817. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.00. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United Community Banks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,782,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 100.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in United Community Banks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 129,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

