StockNews.com Lowers Avista (NYSE:AVA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut Avista from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut Avista from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of AVA opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Avista has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $46.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.24). Avista had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $359.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 98.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 604.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 735,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avista by 27.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,522,000 after acquiring an additional 704,947 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 16.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,070,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,635,000 after acquiring an additional 438,206 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avista by 189.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 419,864 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 86.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 515,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after acquiring an additional 238,745 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

