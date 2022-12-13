Strong Tops One Day Volume of $60,646.33 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Strong has a total market cap of $575,336.30 and approximately $60,646.33 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Strong token can currently be purchased for $4.16 or 0.00023530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.65 or 0.00513673 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $900.31 or 0.05101390 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,371.34 or 0.30435405 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

