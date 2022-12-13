Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Summit Financial Group has a payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $341.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMMF shares. StockNews.com cut Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Summit Financial Group to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

