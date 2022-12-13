Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Short Interest Down 74.9% in November

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the November 15th total of 426,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.9 days.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SMMCF remained flat at $16.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 55 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Desjardins cut Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

