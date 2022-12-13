Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Down to $2.82

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.72. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 27,808 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 16.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $660.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.