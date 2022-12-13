Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Down to $2.82

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.72. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 27,808 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 16.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $660.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $167,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 118,878 shares during the period. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.