Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

SNMCY stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932. Suncorp Group has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Suncorp Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

Featured Stories

