Sunflower Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sunflower Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,383 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 38.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

