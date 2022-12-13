Sunflower Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sunflower Bank N.A. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 59,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,927,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,138,000 after purchasing an additional 184,452 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 20,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $134.21 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81. The stock has a market cap of $393.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

