Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,150 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AGG opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $114.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.47.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

