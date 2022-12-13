Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $428,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sunflower Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,881 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,354 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after acquiring an additional 652,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557,432 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $266,212,000 after acquiring an additional 470,128 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after acquiring an additional 417,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. Cowen reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.33.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $253.05 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.47.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

