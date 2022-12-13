Sunflower Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 987 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Tesla by 269,229.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after buying an additional 1,612,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tesla by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,676,072,000 after buying an additional 811,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 116,334.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 751,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,097,831 shares of company stock worth $2,866,640,258. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $167.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.06 and its 200 day moving average is $243.71. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.18 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tesla from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.91.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.