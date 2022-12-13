Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 295 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,352,000 after purchasing an additional 302,243 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1,166.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,358,000 after purchasing an additional 288,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,303,000 after buying an additional 249,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after buying an additional 198,694 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.78.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $325.97 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $339.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.