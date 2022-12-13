Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 5,915 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $172.49 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.19 and a 200-day moving average of $162.39.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.