Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 7,000 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.9 %

MO opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

