SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.79.
NASDAQ SPWR opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
