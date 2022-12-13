sUSD (SUSD) Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00005641 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $39.60 million and approximately $17.64 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.12 or 0.00514270 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $901.59 or 0.05033402 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,457.43 or 0.30467800 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 39,316,230 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

