SVB Leerink Cuts Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target to $28.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 126.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NRIX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.50% and a negative net margin of 436.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.