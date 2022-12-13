Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Short Interest Update

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the November 15th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of SWMAF stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile
