Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.10

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 79814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWMAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Match AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 135.79%. The firm had revenue of $548.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0558 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.