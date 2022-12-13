Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SZLMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Swiss Life from CHF 650 to CHF 624 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Swiss Life from CHF 552 to CHF 545 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

SZLMY stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. Swiss Life has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

