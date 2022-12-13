Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,671 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.95. The stock had a trading volume of 42,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,951,923. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

