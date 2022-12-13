Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 647 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $960,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded up $4.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.82. The stock had a trading volume of 57,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,023. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $161.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

