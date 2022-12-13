Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 547 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,129 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,561,649,000 after purchasing an additional 528,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,381,518,000 after buying an additional 502,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,553,563,000 after buying an additional 491,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after buying an additional 3,399,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $3.01 on Tuesday, hitting $127.07. 49,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,173. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.