Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,643 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $29,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,276 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

