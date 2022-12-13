Symmetry Partners LLC Has $12.17 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $12,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,130. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45.

