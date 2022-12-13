Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,000. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 30.00% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,186,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,789,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,941. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $25.98.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.