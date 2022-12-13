Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 2,689 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,996 shares of company stock worth $4,489,834 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,881,566. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

