Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 821 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,562,000 after buying an additional 1,389,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after buying an additional 1,296,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,133,000 after buying an additional 1,232,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,820,000 after buying an additional 1,085,475 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.3 %

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,224. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.83.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEC shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.