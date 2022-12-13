Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 422.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 118,443 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $309,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 32.6% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nucor by 15.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 34,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.50. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.07.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

